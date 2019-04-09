Notre Dame G Young enters WNBA draft

Apr 1, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Jackie Young (5) cuts a piece of the net after their victory against the Stanford Cardinal in the championship game of the Chicago regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Faced with a 24-hour deadline after Notre Dame lost a one-point thriller to Baylor in the NCAA championship game, junior guard Jackie Young decided to give up her eligibility and enter the WNBA draft.

Young made the announcement on Twitter on Monday after Notre Dame’s 82-81 loss one night earlier.

In thanking Notre Dame and head coach Muffet McGraw, Young wrote, “I have waited for this day all of my life and I can’t wait to continue this journey.”

Because Young turns 22 before the calendar year ends, she faced a quick deadline after her season ended to inform the WNBA of her intentions for next season. With her decision, all five Notre Dame starters from this season will be draft-eligible.

Against Baylor on Sunday, Young shot 1-for-8 and scored just four points, adding nine rebounds and six assists. For the season, she averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

—Field Level Media