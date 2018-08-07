Aces forfeit Friday's missed game vs. Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces forfeited Friday’s game against the Washington Mystics after the contest was canceled just before tipoff due to the Aces’ travel issues, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the WNBA said Las Vegas forfeited because the team “failed to appear for the game,” which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in D.C.

The Aces were due to depart McCarran Airport late Thursday morning but had their original flight canceled due to weather problems. They sat around the airport the rest of the day and evening before getting on a red-eye flight to Dallas, but faced further delays when their connecting flight to Washington D.C. had mechanical problems.

The start for Friday night’s contest was pushed back an hour before the cancellation was announced by the Mystics, who held an autograph party for fans who already entered the arena.

The forfeit moves the Mystics to 17-11, which ties the Los Angeles Sparks for third in the league, while dropping the Aces to 12-16. Both teams have six games remaining in the regular season.

—Field Level Media