Cambage helps Aces extend series vs. Mystics

Liz Cambage scored 28 points as the Las Vegas Aces avoided elimination Sunday in the WNBA semifinal series by beating the Washington Mystics 92-75 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center at Las Vegas.

Washington leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 Tuesday night at Las Vegas.

The Aces shot 48.6 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Cambage made 12 of 15 shots from the field and also grabbed six rebounds.

A’ja Wilson (8 of 14 from the field) had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Aces, and Kayla McBride finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Aces’ point guard Kelsey Plum contributed nine points and nine assists.

Las Vegas finished with 27 assists on its 35 made field goals.

Washington’s Elena Delle Donne had 22 points, and reserve Kristi Toliver finished with 14 points, including 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Aerial Powers also came off the bench to score 13 points.

Emma Meesseman, who had 50 points combined in Washington’s two wins at home to start the series, had only six points Sunday.

Washington shot 38.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Las Vegas gained separation in the second quarter, outscoring Washington 12-0 to take a 43-33 lead with 2:40 left in the first half.

The Aces led 47-37 at the half despite Delle Donne’s 16 points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. The rest of her teammates shot 8 of 23 from the field.

Meesseman had only four points at the half, including a basket with 35.3 seconds left. It was only the second made field goal in the final 5:27 of the half for the Mystics, whose nine turnovers at halftime were one less than what they had in the first two games combined. They finished with 13 turnovers.

Washington could not cut the lead to single digits in the second half after Las Vegas built a 56-41 lead with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

