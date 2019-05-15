Deloitte CEO Engelbert named WNBA commissioner

FILE PHOTO: Cathy Engelbert, chief executive officer at Deloitte, speaks at the 2017 Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2017. Photo taken October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - Deloitte chief executive Cathy Engelbert has been named the new commissioner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday.

Engelbert will join the WNBA on July 17 and report to Silver when her four-year term as CEO of consulting firm Deloitte concludes. She replaces Lisa Borders, who resigned in October.

“I see tremendous opportunity to bolster visibility for the sport of women’s basketball, empower the players, and enhance fan engagement,” Engelbert said in a statement.

“I look forward to using my business expertise and passion for basketball to promote women in the game and beyond, and to working with the teams and world-class athletes to help grow this league into a thriving business.”

Engelbert played basketball and lacrosse at Lehigh University, where she graduated in 1986, and has been listed as one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women for the last four years.

Silver called Engelbert a world-class business leader and the ideal person to lead the WNBA into its next phase of growth.

“The WNBA will benefit significantly from her more than 30 years of business and operational experience including revenue generation, sharp entrepreneurial instincts and proven management abilities,” said Silver.

The WNBA’s 23rd season begins on May 24.