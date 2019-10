League MVP Delle Donne to start WNBA Finals game three

Oct 6, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) warms up before the start of game three against the Connecticut Sun in the 2019 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - League most valuable player Elena Delle Donne will start for the Washington Mystics in Sunday’s game three of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) finals against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced.

Forward Delle Donne scored a team-high 22 points in game one but left game two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disc.

The Mystics, who have never won a league title and came into this series as heavy favorites, had listed Delle Donne as “questionable” before announcing their line-up on Sunday.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1.