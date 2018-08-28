FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
August 28, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Basler Kantonalbank to pay $60.4 million for U.S. tax evasion conspiracy: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said that Basler Kantonalbank will pay $60.4 million in penalties as part of a deferred prosecution agreement on tax evasion.

The Swiss bank admitted in the agreement that between 2002 and 2012 it conspired with employees, external asset managers and clients to commit tax evasion and file false federal tax returns, the Justice Department said. At its peak in 2010, the value of the accounts it held for U.S. customers totaled approximately $813.2 million, according to the department, which added that many but not all of those accounts were used for tax evasion.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.