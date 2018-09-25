BATS names Jack Bowles CEO

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc named Jack Bowlesas chief executive officer to succeed Nicandro Durante.

Bowles, chief operating officer of BAT’s international business, will become CEO Designate on Nov. 1 and will join the board on Jan. 1, 2019.

BAT said last week its board had identified a lead candidate to succeed Durante, who has said he intends to retire on April 1, 2019, after nearly 37 years with the company.

Bowles takes the helm at the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes as alternatives to cigarettes become more important to big tobacco firms, with smoking rates declining.

BAT plans to test its new Eclipse tobacco heating device in the United States this year, seeking to pull ahead of Philip Morris in the world’s biggest vaping market.

“With our ... pipeline of potentially reduced risk products, I am confident that we will take full advantage of these opportunities as we accelerate the transformation of BAT into a stronger multi category tobacco and nicotine products company,” Bowles said.

Bowles joined the world’s second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue in 2004 and has worked for the company’s operations in Western Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.