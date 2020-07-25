Deals
July 25, 2020 / 3:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petrobras, Karoon agree on changes to terms of $665 million sale of Baúna field stake

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) announced adjustments to a $665 million contract governing the sale of its entire stake in the Baúna oil field to Australia’s Karoon Energy, according to a securities filing late on Friday.

The Bauna field is in the Santos basin in the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the new terms, Karoon (KAR.AX) is paying an initial $380 million to Petrobras (PETR4.SA), including a $49.9 million downpayment made on July 24 and $150 million to be paid at the closing date of the deal, which depends on certain conditions being met.

The remainder of the $380 million will be paid in 18 monthly installments from the transaction’s closing date, Petrobras said.

An additional installment of $285 million would be paid through 2026, the filing said.

The terms of the deal were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to meet previously agreed conditions.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below