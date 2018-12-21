Austrian bank BAWAG buying Swiss and German dental specialists

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group (BAWG.VI) has agreed to make two acquisitions of German and Swiss companies specializing in the dental sector for an undisclosed amount, it said on Friday.

BAWAG said it had signed an agreement to buy Health AG, based in Hamburg, and Switzerland’s Zahnaerztekasse AG, adding that both offer dental financing products and services.

“The entities complement BAWAG Group’s business model by providing a bolt-on opportunity for retail and SME business growth in Germany as well as expansion into Switzerland,” BAWAG said in a statement.