FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAWAG PSK books already covered in Austria's biggest IPO
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 12, 2017 / 12:38 PM / in 3 days

BAWAG PSK books already covered in Austria's biggest IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BAWAG PSK Bank is pictured on one of its branches in Vienna, Austria, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

ZURICH/VIENNA (Reuters) - Books are already covered for the listing of BAWAG PSK [CCMLPB.UL], the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL], one of the bookrunners said on Thursday.

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.49 billion) in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros.

“Books are covered within the range on the full deal size including greenshoe,” the bookrunner said.

Writing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.