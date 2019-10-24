Baxter International named in opioid complaint by Georgia county

(Reuters) - Medical supply company Baxter International Inc has been named in a complaint along with other makers and distributors of opioids for improperly marketing the drugs, a filing showed on Thursday.

Baxter, which also makes generic drugs, said it was served in August with the amended complaint filed by Fayette County in the multi-district litigation pending in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio. (bit.ly/31F5Zy1)

The drugmaker said it made injectable generic opioid drugs in its facility in New Jersey which was divested in 2011.

Some 400,000 U.S. overdose deaths between 1997 and 2017 were linked to opioids, according to government data. Roughly 2,600 lawsuits have been brought nationwide by states, local and tribal governments against the drug companies.

Baxter also announced an internal investigation into misstatements reported in its financial statements from 2014-2018 and the first half of 2019, following which its shares fell 4.5% to $84.