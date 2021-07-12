Italy's Amplifon buys Australia's Bay Audio

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Amplifon said on Monday it had agreed to buy Bay Audio, in a deal worth around 340 million euros ($403.68 million) aimed at strengthening the hearing aid maker’s position in the Australian market.

The group said it would buy Bay Audio from owners Peter and Anya Hutson and other minority shareholders and would finance the acquisition with available cash.

Bay Audio is an independent hearing care retailer with over 100 shops and reported revenue of some 63 million euros in the financial year ending in May 2021, the statement added.

Sales are expected to grow around 30% next year, with profitability seen improving.

The closing of the deal is expected by the end of the year.

“The acquisition of Bay Audio represents a key strategic transaction for Amplifon and perfectly fits the company’s growth strategy to further strengthen its position in the core Australian retail market,” the statement added.

Shares in Amplifon were up 2.94% at 0721 GMT on the Milan bourse, outperforming a flat all-share index

($1 = 0.8422 euros)