Bayer discusses sale of some consumer brands, future of animal health: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) will discuss selling certain consumer health brands at a supervisory board meeting this week and will also deliberate options for its animal health division, people close to the matter said.

“Bayer is planning to divest consumer health brands in certain countries where it deems its business to be too small to thrive in the long term,” one of the sources said.

Separately, the company will discuss strategic options, including a sale, for its animal health division at the meeting this week, as it seeks to bolster its finances after the $63 billion takeover of seeds firm Monsanto, the people said.

Bayer declined to comment.