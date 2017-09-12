FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer names ASML's CFO as its new finance chief
September 12, 2017
September 12, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

Bayer names ASML's CFO as its new finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drug and chemicals maker Bayer on Tuesday named Wolfgang Nickl, currently finance chief at Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, to replace its CFO Johannes Dietsch when he leaves the group next year.

Wolfgang Nickl, CFO of ASML, speaks during the presentation of the 2013 fourth quarter and annual financial results at the ASML headquarters in Veldhoven January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Nickl, 48, will take on the position from June 1, 2018, Bayer said in a statement.

Dietsch, 55, announced in April he would leave the company in May 2018, after helping the German drugs and pesticides maker conclude its planned acquisition of U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
