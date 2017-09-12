Bayer names ASML's CFO as its new finance chief

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drug and chemicals maker Bayer on Tuesday named Wolfgang Nickl, currently finance chief at Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, to replace its CFO Johannes Dietsch when he leaves the group next year.
Nickl, 48, will take on the position from June 1, 2018, Bayer said in a statement.
Dietsch, 55, announced in April he would leave the company in May 2018, after helping the German drugs and pesticides maker conclude its planned acquisition of U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.
Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan