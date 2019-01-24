Bayer AG unit head sees no merit in breaking up parent: FT

FILE PHOTO - Liam Condon, Bayer's global crop science Chief Executive Officer, attends a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) Crop Science unit, which combines Bayer’s legacy pesticides unit with the acquired Monsanto business, sees no merit in splitting up parent company Bayer, he told the Financial Times.

When asked whether Bayer should break itself up into a standalone healthcare company and a separate agriculture business, unit head Liam Condon was quoted as saying: “That assumption would have to be that you create more value by splitting the company, which I just fail to see.”