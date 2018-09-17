Exclusive: Bayer puts stake in chemical park operator up for sale - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer is inviting financial investors to bid for its 60 percent stake in chemical park operator Currenta after initially failing to agree a sale to its former chemicals subsidiary Covestro, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Bayer, which is focusing on healthcare and crop protection after the takeover of U.S. seed maker Monsanto, has mandated Morgan Stanley to help with the transaction. Buyout firms and infrastructure investors have been asked to put in initial bids by mid-October, the sources said.

Currenta, which operates infrastructure facilities at German chemical complexes in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, could be valued at more than 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), or possibly more than 2 billion, according to one of the sources.

Covestro, Morgan Stanley and Bayer declined to comment.