Bayer says cyber attack detected and contained

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer said it had detected a cyber attack on its computer networks but that data had not been stolen.

Bayer had found infectious software from a hacker group known as Winnti in early 2018. The company’s Cyber Defense Center had managed to restore and clear the affected systems, Bayer said in a statement.

“There is no evidence of data theft,” the statement said, though a spokesman added that the overall damage is still being assessed.

The Winnti group of hackers attacked computer systems at German technology group ThyssenKrupp in 2016, according to media reports at the time.