December 10, 2018 / 8:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer CEO says has not had contact with activist investor Elliott

FILE PHOTO: Werner Baumann, CEO of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

“Nobody has called me,” Baumann said in response to a question about contact with activists at an event in Duesseldorf.

Reuters reported on Friday that Elliott has invested in Bayer, citing three people familiar with the matter.

