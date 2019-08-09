Bayer has not proposed paying $8 billion to settle U.S. Roundup claims: mediator

A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Bayer AG has not proposed paying $8 billion to settle all U.S. claims related to the Roundup herbicide, mediator Ken Feinberg said in an email on Friday.

“Such a statement is pure fiction,” Feinberg said. “Compensation has not even been discussed in the global mediation discussions.”

Bayer acquired Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers through its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto last year. It has faced a wide array of litigation over Roundup’s alleged cancer risks.