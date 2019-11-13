Business News
Mediation between Bayer, plaintiffs seeks to clarify all justified claims: U.S. mediator

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mediation between Bayer and plaintiffs in the United States aims to clarify all justified claims related to Roundup herbicide both at the national and state level, mediator Ken Feinberg told a German magazine.

“The mediation is going slowly but steadily,” Wirtschaftswoche on Wednesday quoted Feinberg as saying.

Bayer is trying to reach a settlement after earlier court rulings against it. The German drugs and pesticides maker, which acquired Roundup and other glyphosate-based weed killers as part of its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto last year, faces potentially heavy litigation costs as plaintiffs claim Roundup causes cancer, something Bayer disputes.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

