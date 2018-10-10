FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:05 PM / a few seconds ago

Bayer gets new trial on punitive damages in $289 million weed-killer case

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit will get a new trial on the $250 million in punitive damages awarded by a jury to a groundskeeper who alleged the company’s glyphosate-based weed killers, including Roundup, gave him cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

According to Wednesday court filings in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California, Judge Suzanne Bolanos granted the company’s motion for a new trial on punitive damages.

A jury on Aug. 10 found Monsanto failed to warn school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson and other consumers of the cancer risks posed by its weed killers. It awarded $39 million in compensatory and $250 million in punitive damages.

Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco, writing by Tina Bellon in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot

