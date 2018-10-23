U.S. judge denies Monsanto new trial in California glyphosate case

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge conditionally denied Bayer AG-unit (BAYGn.DE) Monsanto’s motion to receive a new trial on the $250 million punitive damages portion of a recent jury verdict that found the company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including RoundUp, responsible for a man’s terminal cancer.

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

According to a Monday filing in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California, Judge Suzanne Bolanos also denied Monsanto’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict in the glyphosate case.