October 23, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge denies Monsanto new trial in California glyphosate case

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge conditionally denied Bayer AG-unit (BAYGn.DE) Monsanto’s motion to receive a new trial on the $250 million punitive damages portion of a recent jury verdict that found the company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including RoundUp, responsible for a man’s terminal cancer.

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

According to a Monday filing in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California, Judge Suzanne Bolanos also denied Monsanto’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict in the glyphosate case.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

