Bayer reaches $2 billion deal over future Roundup claims

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bayer AG struck a $2 billion deal on Wednesday to resolve a class action of future claims relating to allegations that its widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, according to U.S. attorneys.

Bayer has been struggling to finalize the settlement of claims that Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides cause cancer. Bayer inherited the business and the litigation as part of a $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018.

Wednesday’s deal proposes creating a class of future claimants who have been exposed to Roundup but who have not sued.

Bayer will provide $2 billion for an initial four-year period as compensation and to cover outreach and diagnostic assistance.

The company has said the weedkillers are safe and that studies and health regulators have deemed glyphosate is not carcinogenic to people.