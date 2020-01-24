Shares in Bayer up 6.3% in premarket on report about possible glyphosate settlement

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) were up 6.3% in premarket trade at broker Lang & Schwarz on Friday, driven by a report on a possible out of court settlement of a U.S. jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.

The report on Yahoo’s website citing Bloomberg said that lawyers for some plaintiffs were discussing deals that could lead to a total payout of about $10 billion.

Roundup cancer lawsuits against Bayer in the United States have ballooned to more than 75,000 since the company was hit with multibillion-dollar verdicts.

Traders said the market likes the idea for Bayer to settle the litigation. “It would get rid of the problem in one go,” one said.