Business News
April 29, 2019 / 8:32 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Asset manager DWS sees no merits in replacing Bayer top management

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - DWS, the asset management arm of Deutsche Bank, said on Monday it currently saw no merits in ousting Bayer’s top managers despite a recent share price slump.

DWS abstained in a vote at Bayer’s annual shareholder meeting to approve top management’s business conduct in 2018, which Bayer lost.

“This was a clear warning shot for management,” Nicolas Huber, Head of Corporate Governance at DWS, said in a statement, reiterating that Bayer executives had underestimated the legal risks of taking over Monsanto.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below