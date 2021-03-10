Bayer predicts mid-term earnings growth on agriculture, consumer health

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer on Wednesday pledged to boost adjusted earnings growth until 2024, helped by the launch of digital farming services, soy seeds and consumer health products.

The agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement it was aiming for core earnings per share of between 7 euros ($8.3) and 7.50 euros by 2024, up from 6.39 euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.8411 euros)