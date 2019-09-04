Brazil judge orders Bayer to deposit $69 million in soy patent dispute

FILE PHOTO: A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has ordered Germany’s Bayer to deposit an additional 286 million reais ($69.4 million) in an escrow account due to a patent dispute with local soybean farmers, according to a court decision seen by Reuters.

Federal Judge Vanessa Gasques in the state of Mato Grosso issued the ruling late on Tuesday, ordering the company to make the deposit within 48 hours. Bayer has previously deposited 11.9 million reais related to the case, corresponding to 4% of the royalties in question from genetically modified so-called Intacta soybeans.