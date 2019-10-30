Business News
October 30, 2019 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer says U.S. farmers unfazed by glyphosate litigation

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE), the world’s largest maker of seeds and pesticides, said U.S. farmers were unperturbed by lawsuits seeking damages from Bayer for an alleged cancer-causing effect of glyphosate-based herbicides.

“There is extremely strong support among farmers, who are imploring us to keep this crop chemical - which is systemically relevant for the preparation of fields - on the market,” Chief Executive Werner Baumann told journalists in a conference call on Wednesday.

He added third-quarter herbicide sales were roughly on par with the year-earlier level.

Bayer, which relies for most of its Crop Science business on U.S. and Brazilian farmers, is now facing 42,700 U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer, more than twice the tally in July, raising the stakes in the group’s efforts to reach a settlement.

