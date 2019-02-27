Bayer adjusted profit gains 15.8 percent on Monsanto, consumer health

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer’s adjusted core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by the addition of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto and as its consumer healthcare business bounced back from earlier declines.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 2.07 billion euros, the maker of pharmaceuticals and farming pesticides said on Wednesday, beating the average analyst projection of 2.0 billion euros.

Previously announced write-downs on the value of consumer health brands and one-off charges from the closure of a German hemophilia drug plant led to a quarterly net loss of 3.9 billion euros.