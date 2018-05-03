FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Bayer cuts full-year guidance on strong euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drug and crop chemical Bayer on Thursday cut its full-year guidance as a stronger euro weighs on the value of overseas revenues.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Sales would likely decline in 2018 in the low single-digit percentage range to below 35 billion euros ($42 billion), where it had previously predicted about 35 billion euros for the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, were set to decline by a low-single-digit percentage and not match the prior-year level, as previously forecast.

Bayer’s adjusted (EBITDA) for the first quarter slipped 5 percent to 2.90 billion euros, hurt by a drop in sales of consumer care products. That was slightly higher than the average forecast by analysts of 2.83 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8343 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor

