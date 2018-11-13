Bayer earnings flat on weak animal health, forex effects

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) reported flat adjusted core earnings for the quarter, hurt by a weaker animal health business and as a strong euro weighed on the value of overseas sales.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, came in in at 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the company said on Tuesday, above an average estimate for 2.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.8895 euros)