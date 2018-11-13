Bayer earnings flat on weak animal health, forex effects

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) reported flat adjusted core earnings for the quarter, hurt by a weaker animal health business and as a strong euro weighed on the value of overseas sales.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, came in in at 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the company said on Tuesday, above an average estimate for 2.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
