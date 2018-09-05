FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer second-quarter core earnings up 3.9 percent thanks to Monsanto takeover

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) eked out a 3.9 percent gain in underlying core earnings for the quarter, as the addition of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto offset weak consumer healthcare sales and unfavorable currency effects.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo/File Photo

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted for one-off items rose to 2.335 billion euros, the company reported on Wednesday, slightly below analyst estimates in a Reuters poll for 2.435 billion on average.

Bayer now expects EBITDA before special items to increase by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2018. It had previously forecast a decline by a low-single-digit percentage, at the time excluding the effect of the Monsanto acquisition.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
