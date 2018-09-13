Bayer's pharma unit head Weinand quits to join Sanofi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division Dieter Weinand will quit to joint Sanofi to head the French drugmaker’s new Primary Care unit.

The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

In a statement on Thursday, Germany’s Bayer said Weinand would be succeeded by Stefan Oelrich, currently a member of Sanofi’s executive committee in charge of the global diabetes and cardiovascular business.

Bayer added that Hartmut Klusik, its labor director and board member responsible for technology, was given a contract extension by one year until the end of 2019, confirming a Reuters report.

Liam Condon, who was recently picked to lead Bayer’s enlarged Crop Science unit and oversee the integration of seeds maker Monsanto, would get a fresh five-year contract, Bayer added.