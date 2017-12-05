Jury orders Bayer, J&J to pay $29 million in Xarelto lawsuit

(Reuters) - A Philadelphia state court jury on Tuesday ordered Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson to pay $27.8 million to an Indiana couple over the drugmakers’ failure to warn of internal bleeding risks by its blockbuster drug Xarelto.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

The jury slapped the companies, which jointly developed the blood thinner, with $26 million in compensatory and $1.8 million in punitive damages, according to the couple’s lawyer.

The verdict marks the first trial loss in litigation over Xarelto. Bayer and J&J have won three previous cases in federal court.