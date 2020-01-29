Britain's BBC to cut 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London October 22, 2012. A crisis gripping Britain's BBC deepened on Monday after it emerged a senior producer had warned the broadcaster could be accused of a cover-up when it axed its own expose into alleged sexual abuse by one-time TV star, Jimmy Savile. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC said on Wednesday it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division as part of an 80 million pound savings drive and modernisation programme.

The corporation said it would reorganise its newsroom along a “story-led” model where staff will be assigned to stories and not attached to individual programmes.

“We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money,” said Fran Unsworth, Director of News and Current Affairs. “We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.”