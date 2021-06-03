Spain's BBVA open to lowering layoffs below 3,000, says union

A woman claps from inside a bus as she watches a protest against plans by BBVA, Spain's country's second-biggest bank, to cut its banking staff in its home market in Madrid, Spain June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - BBVA on Thursday submitted a final proposal to reduce planned layoffs in Spain to 2,935 from the 3,798 it initially envisaged in April, Spanish union Comisiones Obreras said.

Spain’s second-largest bank, which said in April it also plans to close almost a quarter of its branches to adapt to a customer shift online, declined to comment.

CCOO said it welcomed BBVA’s move to lower the number of job cuts, which is said was the result of a strike on Wednesday, but it would still need to assess the bank’s proposal.

Formal talks with BBVA to reach any agreement are initially due to end on June 4, CCOO has said.