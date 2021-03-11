Bain Capital-backed SPAC to raise $300 million through U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - A Bain Capital-backed blank-check firm is looking to raise about $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

BCC Investment Corp, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, plans to sell 30 million units composed of shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange, priced at $10 per unit. bit.ly/3bBtcti

Massachusetts-based Bain Capital last year raised $125 million through an IPO for healthcare focused SPAC BCLS Acquisition Corp.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the intent of taking it public, allowing those looking to list themselves to eschew a traditional IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for BCC’s offering.