FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian BCE's profit beats estimates on wireless additions
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in an hour

Canadian BCE's profit beats estimates on wireless additions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc (BCE.TO) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday on higher subscriber additions in its wireless network.

The company said it added almost 200,000 net new broadband postpaid wireless, internet and IPTV subscribers in the third quarter, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, is investing heavily in network upgrades to compete with rival Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), which also posted strong wireless activity.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$770 million ($600 million) in the third quarter from C$752 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 88 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 85 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BCE’s operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$5.68 billion.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.