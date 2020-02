FILE PHOTO: The logo of Banco Bradesco is seen on a branch in Osasco financial centre, Brazil, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s second-largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) on Wednesday posted a 14% rise in fourth-quarter recurring net income from a year earlier, mainly helped by its insurance business and consumer lending.

Bradesco’s recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, came in at 6.645 billion reais in the fourth quarter, slightly above analysts’ estimate of 6.508 billion reais in a Refinitiv poll.