Technology News
March 27, 2019 / 1:12 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Santander Brasil partners with cosmetics maker Natura to offer banking services

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Santander Brasil SA's chief executive officer, Sergio Rial poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA has partnered with Natura Cosmeticos SA to offer banking services to the cosmetics maker’s sellers, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company said Santander will offer digital checking accounts to the 1 million sellers of the cosmetics through a Natura online app, as well as debit and credit cards, card reader machines and a system of microloans.

In January Banco Santander Brasil Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial had said the bank was developing a partnership with Natura, without providing details on the deal.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below