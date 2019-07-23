Santander Brasil hits second-quarter profit estimates as fees, lending grow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) reported second-quarter results in line with analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by the strength of its consumer lending business and fees.
Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.635 billion reais ($971.6 million) at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC), roughly in line with the 3.594 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens