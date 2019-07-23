Santander Brasil hits second-quarter profit estimates as fees, lending grow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) reported second-quarter results in line with analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by the strength of its consumer lending business and fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.635 billion reais ($971.6 million) at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC), roughly in line with the 3.594 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.