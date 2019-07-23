Santander Brasil meets second-quarter profit estimates as fees, lending grow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) reported second-quarter results in line with analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by the strength of its consumer lending business and fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.635 billion reais ($971.6 million) at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC), roughly in line with the 3.594 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

The bank’s profitability, measured by its return on equity, came in at 21.3%, keeping an upward trend and 0.2 percentage point above the first quarter, but below analysts’ estimates.

The loan book grew by 2.2% in the second quarter, reaching 317.6 billion reais. The rise was mainly driven by consumer loans, as demand from companies remained weak.

Chief Executive Sergio Rial had warned investors in April that lending growth could decelerate this year, due to lower demand from large companies and fiercer competition in the consumer loans segment.

Second-quarter fee income increased 8.9% from a year earlier, as Santander Brasil added more clients.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter jumped 8.5% from a year earlier. Still, the bank’s net interest income - the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans - went up.

Its 90-day delinquency rate was 3%, slightly below the previous quarter.

The bank has been outpacing competitors in part by lending to clients shunned by other mainstream banks. Rial, however, has assured investors there would not be a deterioration in asset quality.

Spanish lender Banco Santander SA posted an 18% drop in second-quarter net profit due to restructuring costs related to the acquisition of Banco Popular and a weak performance in Britain.