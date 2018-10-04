Beach Energy sells stake in Otway assets, trims guidance

(Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Beach Energy Ltd said on Friday it will sell a 40 percent stake in its Victorian Otway gas assets for A$344 million ($243 million), and trimmed its earnings and production guidance.

Beach said the stake would be sold to a unit of Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Energy, part of the privately held Ofer Global group of companies.

Following the sale, four new joint ventures will be formed, with Beach operating and having a 60 percent interest in each joint venture, the company said in a statement.

“We intended to sell down our interest and will be applying the sales proceeds to reduce debt and fund a portion of our future capital expenditure program,” Chief Executive Matt Kay said.

In a separate statement, Beach cut its fiscal year 2019 production and core earnings guidance.

The company now expects to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between A$1.05 billion to A$1.15 billion, lower than previous guidance of A$1.1 billion to A$1.2 billion.

It expects to produce between 25 to 27 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), down from previous guidance of between 26 to 28 mmboe.