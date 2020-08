FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he would be willing to share power and to change the constitution, but that he was not prepared to do so under pressure from protesters, the Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said work was already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power, Belta reported.