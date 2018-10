LONDON (Reuters) - Beam Suntory, the third largest premium spirits company, on Thursday said Chief Executive Matt Shattock would step aside in April 2019, to be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Albert Baladi.

Baladi has been COO and president of the company’s North America region since late 2017.

Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Japan’s Suntory Holdings [SUNTH.UL].