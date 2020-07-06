Health News
U.S. FDA alerts on false positive result from Becton Dickinson COVID-19 test

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted clinical laboratories and healthcare providers on Monday about false positive results from one of Becton Dickinson and Co’s COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

The test, designed to detect viral nucleic acid from the virus that causes COVID-19, is in use in nearly every state across the U.S. at hundreds of laboratories.

In one study, the manufacturer found about 3% of the results were false positives, according to the FDA.

The health regulator said it was working with Becton Dickinson to resolve the issue.

Becton Dickinson is selling a variety of other types of tests for the coronavirus. The FDA on Monday granted emergency use authorization to the company’s COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care, with results within 15 minutes.

