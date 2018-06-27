Bed Bath & Beyond reports surprise drop in quarterly same-store sales

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) reported a surprise drop in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the home furnishings retailer faces intense competition from online and off-price retailers, sending its shares down nearly 9 percent in after-market trading.

The company reported a 0.6 percent drop in same-store sales, while analysts were expecting a rise of 0.06 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The ‘Buy Buy Baby’ brand owner has been investing heavily to tackle competition from online sellers like Amazon (AMZN.O), Wayfair (W.N) and big-box competitors like Home Depot (HD.N) and Walmart (WMT.N).

Net income fell to $43.58 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 2, from $75.28 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $2.75 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the company fell to $18.44 and up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen over 8 percent this year.