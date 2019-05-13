Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Steven Temares steps down

FILE PHOTO: A Bed Bath & Beyond store logo is pictured on a building in Boca Raton, Florida March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday Steven Temares has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mary Winston, currently a board member, was named as interim CEO, the company said.

An investor group, comprising Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, had been urging the company since March to replace Temares.

