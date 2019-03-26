Bed Bath & Beyond activist investors pushing to replace board, CEO

Shopping carts are stacked up at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Three activist investors disclosed a combined 5 percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday and sought to replace the entire board and the company’s long-time chief executive officer, Steven Temares.

Shares of the company surged over 28 percent in early trading on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal first reported about the developments late on Monday.

The investor group, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, said it was also seeking to get the company to review options for all of its non-core brands.

“The board’s self-enriching mindset as evidenced by its excessive pay packages and failure to hold itself and management accountable, necessitate a change in a majority of the board at the annual meeting,” the trio of investors said in a statement.

The trio announced the nomination of 16 independent candidates, including former Gap Inc executive Jeffrey Kirwan and former Pier 1 Imports Inc CEO Alexander Smith, to replace the home furnishing retailer’s board.

The company in response said it was “open to the views” of its shareholders and valued constructive input.

“Our board of directors and management team remain committed to creating value for all shareholders by transforming our company to best position Bed Bath & Beyond for long-term success, and will continue to take actions to achieve these objectives,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The three investors also said that Temares, who took helm in 2003, has overseen “the destruction of more than $8 billion in market value” over his tenure.